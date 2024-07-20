Celebrity PMU Stylist Ashmeey Singhai, Reveals Valuable Insights on Microblading vs Nano-Machine Hair Strokes

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 20: Microblading is trending these days! From Bollywood celebrities to professionals, everyone is going crazy about the microblading trend. The Celebrity PMU Stylist, Ashmi Singhai, from the BrowMasters, is known to carve brows and lips with beauty for Bollywood celebs and models in the town. Well, that's not all! Apart from brow styling and lip shaping for celebrities, the PMU expert is also known for transforming personalities for many housewives and working professional women. She is truly a role model for many women, not only shaping their brows but also boosting their overall confidence and enhancing their personalities.

Since microblading is a new concept and making a buzz these days, we have decided to catch up with The Founder of BrowMasters, and PMU expert, Ashmi Singhai to share her valuable insights on microblading. Explore more about microblading to flaunt the best eyebrows and beautiful lips in town from the expert Ashmi Singhai. We have rounded up some vital information about eyebrow microblading which you should know. The expert, Ashmi Singhai has re-engineered and re-invented a new advanced technique to add to the process of microblading with nano-machine hair strokes.

What is Microblading?

Microblading is a famous brow and lip practice that has been used recently to make them look fuller and better. It is an eyebrow and lip pigmentation procedure to get thick, fuller-looking, and natural. It works towards enhancing the facial aesthetics to make them look youthful. There are many temporary solutions to fix uneven or thin brows with threading, waxing, brow makeup, tinting, lip coloring, lip plumping, and more. However, microblading your brows and lips is a new game to take looks to the next level.

Microblading is a semi-permanent way to fill brows. It resembles tattooing, and the results are amazing. It will take your beauty to the next level. It is a quick 45-60-minute procedure to get beautiful brows and lips.

How does eyebrow Microblading and lips blushing work?

Eyebrow and lip microblading is an art with expertise that requires high precision. It is done with a handheld tool called microblade to create natural beautiful defined brows and lips with fine strokes.

It involves the deposition of pigment into the skin to craft beautiful brows and lips skillfully. Before the microblading process, it is important to consult the PMU expert for the best-desired brow shape and color that suits your personality. It is important to follow post-procedure instructions for long-lasting results. Regular touch-up appointments can help in better maintenance of brows.

Well, a new revolution has set in for eyebrow and lips enhancement utilizing a digital machine with a single needle for finesse at its best. This calls for new evolution with Nano-machine hair strokes. Ashmi Singhai, The Founder of BrowMasters, and PMU expert, sheds light on the eyebrow and lip procedure with the new concept of nano-machine hair strokes. Microblading is a basic art for natural brows and lips whereas nano-machine hair strokes bring about a revolution to add value to aesthetic artistry with precision and more enhanced looks with Nano-Brows.

Nano Brows: Nano Blading or Nano-Machine Hair Strokes

Nano-brows have been dominating the brow space these days. It's hyper-realistic and versatile with defined hair strokes. It creates a perfect brow framework to add value to the overall facial aesthetics. Apart from choosing the best skilled PMU artist with great expertise, taking a sneak peek into the process to achieve finesse in brows with help of advanced technique. The new Nano Machine hair strokes are buzzing these days. Nano-machine hair strokes involve using a soft rotary pen machine with a single needle to inject the pigment precisely to add fine elements to the brows. It is less deep into the skin and effortlessly natural with no pain.

If you wish to experience the beautiful effects of nano machine hair strokes for brows and lips, you are on the right page with us. The BrowMasters have rolled out an exclusive comprehensive training program for newbies and professionals who polish their skills under the guidance of internationally certified Ashmi Singhai. Here is the training plan for the year 2024 for you to upskill your knowledge and experience the real time difference with microblading and nano-brows.

Upcoming training program

Mumbai - End- July 2024 Full comprehensive microblading, Ombre, nano brows/machine hair strokes and Lip blushing.

Delhi - July 20, 2024 Dark lip neutralization and lip blushing.

Dubai - Mid-August 2024 Full comprehensive microblading, Ombre, nano brows/machine hair strokes, Dark lip neutralization and lip blushing.

Partner with BrowMasters!

Stay tuned to capture the Founder of BrowMasters, celebrity, and international PMU expert Ashmi Singhai live at the schedules mentioned above. The expert has joined hands with many organizations globally through her brainchild BrowMasters, to bring beauty and confidence to add value to life. She has changed the lives of millions by boosting their self-esteem and confidence! Partner with BrowMasters to carry on this noble deed and boost the confidence of people with a cause. This a shout-out call for exclusive partners in Dubai who wish to join hands with The BrowMasters for retail services and training. For an exclusive 1:1 session and more details about the venue, connect with The BrowMasters.

Benefits of nano machine hair strokes for brows

The benefits of microblading for brows are as follows:

- Enhanced appearance with natural-looking realistic facial aesthetics, which accentuates the facial features, providing a balanced appearance.

- Long-lasting results with ultimate brow maintenance for well-defined structured facial elements lasting up to 12 months.

- Lesser downtime compared to microblading (which is getting popular among celebrities)

- Customized aesthetic solutions based on your needs and requirements that suit your features and preferences.

- Time-saving grooming routines allow you to wake up with perfectly shaped brows to eliminate grooming routines.

- Well-defined symmetrical smudge-free brows that help to boost your overall confidence.

- Quick, minimally invasive brow beauty solution with no discomfort.

- On the go, you can have beautiful brows 24/7 with no hassles when applying makeup.

- Cost-effective with minimal brow maintenance

What should you keep in mind when having a brow and lip procedure done?

Choose an experienced, skilled, qualified PMU expert to add finesse to your beauty. Apart from getting procedures done with the right advanced techniques, it is essential to ensure you maintain your brows and lips at your best with the right beauty maintenance tips. Moreover, brow and lip microblading aftercare is equally essential.

Tips for aftercare brow and lip procedure

Here are some critical eyebrow and lip aftercare solutions you need to consider for better results after the microblading procedure.

- Keep the treated area dry for 10 days post-treatment.

- Avoid eyebrow makeup for a few days after microblading, as the color needs to settle down and blend with the brows and lips.

- Avoid frequently itching or touching your brow or lip area in case of slight scabbing.

- Any form of sweating should be avoided in case of eyebrow and lip healing

- Do not miss touch-ups, as brow and lip maintenance is a must

- Apply medicated ointments and creams as prescribed by your expert. Avoid moisturizers and sunscreens, and be sure to take advice from your PMU expert before you do so.

So, if you are a newbie to this eyebrow microblading procedure, getting your brows done by an expert is a must. Ashmi Singhai is truly a brow and lip beauty influencer who helps you discover new dimensions of beauty within you. She has achieved PMU cosmetic artistry skills and inspired many upcoming brow specialists to follow ethical procedures for brow techniques under her guidance. With her honest opinion, beauty charm, and expertise, you will truly raise your brows with pride as you walk out from BrowMasters after the eyebrow procedure with nano-machine hair strokes.

Have more questions on microblading? Reach out to BrowMasters right away!

