Celebrity Wellness Ambassador Rekha Chaudhari and Actor Anupam Kher spearhead the Digital Detox Movement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: In an era where digital dependence seems ubiquitous, the spotlight is shining on the transformative journey advocated by global celebrity wellness ambassador Rekha Chaudhari. For the past eight years, Chaudhari has been an unwavering advocate for digital detox, guiding the Bollywood fraternity and enthusiasts worldwide toward a healthier relationship with technology.

Talking about digital detox, Rekha Chaudhari said, "Encouraging the Bollywood fraternity to prioritize digital detox isn't just about setting an example; it's about fostering a culture of holistic well-being in an industry that thrives on constant connectivity."

Actor Anupam Kher said, "Rekha Chaudhari's dedication to digital detox and wellness over the past eight years is commendable. Personally, during the challenging times of COVID-19, I didn't use social media for 20 days, which gave me solace. For me, stepping back from the digital world felt akin to practising yoga. I am not very active on social media and believe in physical exercises more, an essential retreat for mind and soul."

Rekha Chaudhari recently hosted the 4th Celebrity Wellness Awards at the Gateway of India, reaffirming her commitment to the digital detox movement. Her dedication to promoting holistic well-being continues to inspire a mindful approach to technology use among luminaries in the wellness space.

