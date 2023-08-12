Celekt launches ‘Mission E-waste’

Telangana IT, Industries Minister K.Taraka Rama Rao unveiling the Mission E-waste initiative by Celekt Mobiles along with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Industries and Commerce, Telangana and Celekt CMD Mr Y.Guru and Executive Director Mr. Murali Retineni.

India’s Foremost Initiative Against Electronic Waste Declaring a war against e-waste’s impact on health and environment, Celekt steps forward with a solution for responsible electronic disposal and recycling Customers will be rewarded with a discount coupon worth ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 for depositing defunct mobiles and other electronics goods at Celekt stores

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12: In the midst of a relentless surge in electronic consumption, the looming threat of e-waste on both our environment and health has reached critical proportions. Stepping up to address this pressing concern, Celekt Mobiles, a leading mobile retail chain, proudly introduces ‘Mission E-waste: India’ First Green Initiative by Celekt’, an unparalleled initiative aimed at combating electronic waste in India.

Statistics reveal a staggering annual escalation of 20-25% in electronic waste (e-waste) generation across India. From a base of 10.45 Lakh Metric Tonnes in 2020, this alarming figure catapulted to 18.3 Lakh Metric Tonnes this year and is projected to surge further to a staggering 25.4 Lakh Metric Tonnes by 2025. The severity of the issue is particularly pronounced in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, where the disproportionate impact is felt acutely. Shockingly, approximately 95% of e-waste accumulates in slums, resulting in dire environmental and health consequences.

The repercussions of unchecked e-waste are far-reaching. E-waste encompasses a wide spectrum of electronic devices, including mobile phones, laptops, personal electronic devices, and peripherals such as mouse and keyboards. The improper disposal of these devices contributes to several catastrophic environmental and human health issues:

1. Soil Contamination: Leachates from e-waste discharge toxins like lead, cadmium, and mercury into the soil, wreaking havoc on plant growth, soil fertility, and agriculture. These toxins infiltrate the food chain, posing threats to both animals and humans.

2. Water Pollution: Inadequate e-waste disposal releases harmful chemicals into water bodies, causing significant harm to aquatic life, biodiversity, and human health through contaminated water and seafood consumption.

3. Air Pollution: The incineration of e-waste releases harmful toxins, contributing to respiratory ailments, deteriorating air quality, and negatively impacting the ozone layer, thereby exacerbating climate change.

The detrimental effects of improper e-waste disposal on human health are equally alarming:

1. Respiratory issues like asthma arise due to inhaled pollutants.

2. Heavy metals found in e-waste compromise nerves and cognition.

3. E-waste toxins adversely affect the heart and may lead to various diseases.

4. Consumption of contaminated water and food leads to illnesses, organ damage, and even cancer.

5. Hormone disruption disrupts reproduction and development processes.

Recognizing the magnitude of this issue, Celekt Mobiles embarks on a pioneering journey with ‘Mission E-waste’. This initiative entails the installation of dedicated e-waste bins in every Celekt Mobiles store, allowing customers to responsibly dispose of defunct mobiles, laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices. As a token of appreciation for this responsible action, customers will receive discount coupons ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, redeemable for up to six months on new purchases from Celekt.

Mr. Y. Guru, the Chairman and Managing Director of Celekt Mobiles, a stalwart with a legacy in the mobile industry since 1998, shared his perspective on this vital endeavour, stating, “Our journey through the dynamic landscape of the mobile industry has endowed us with valuable insights and opportunities. ‘Mission E-Waste’ is not merely an initiative; it’s a heartfelt tribute and a commitment to safeguard the environment that nurtures us.”

Mr. K.Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries, Telangana, inaugurated the Mission E-waste and addressed by underscoring the significance of the ongoing digital revolution, which has led to the continuous upgrading of electronic products. He expressed concern over the prevalent practice of retaining unused or malfunctioning devices rather than properly discarding them.

Highlighting the potential health hazards arising from improper e-waste disposal, Taraka Rama Rao praised Celekt Mobiles for their noteworthy initiative, “Mission E-waste.” He lauded the team’s dedication and underscored the importance of their efforts in addressing the growing e-waste crisis.

Taraka Rama Rao also took the opportunity to extend his congratulations to Celekt Mobiles for their proactive stance and urged Jayesh Ranjan garu to collaborate closely with the company. He requested them to work together in strategically installing e-waste bins at vital locations that are easily accessible to the public, such as IT corridors, Malls, Bus stops, airports, government offices, educational institutions, and hospitals.

As a parting note, KTR expressed his appreciation towards Mr. Y. Guru and Celekt Mobiles for championing the cause of environmental conservation through their exemplary “Mission E-waste” initiative.

Emanating from the heart of the mobile industry, Celekt Mobiles’ ‘Mission E-Waste’ stands as a beacon of inspiration for the entire electronics sector. Mr.Murali Krishna Retineni, the Executive Director of Celekt Mobiles, expressed his admiration for the initiative, emphasising the industry’s profound responsibility towards environmental preservation.

In a significant step towards responsible e-waste disposal, Celekt Mobiles has collaborated with three leading E-waste disposal companies. This strategic partnership ensures that the collected e-waste is treated with the utmost care and responsibility, minimising its adverse impact on the environment.

Celekt Mobiles envisions an ambitious future, aiming to extend the reach of e-waste bins beyond their stores to residential areas, educational institutions, places of worship, and other pivotal establishments. Plans are underway to introduce kiosks in public spaces, further amplifying the accessibility to responsible e-waste disposal. The collected e-waste will undergo rigorous recycling processes, heralding a cleaner environment and enhanced quality of life.

Through ‘Mission E-waste’, Celekt Mobiles conveys a resounding message: Combating e-waste is not only an environmental duty but a collective imperative for every citizen of India. By embracing this initiative, individuals embrace a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable and healthy future for generations to come.

