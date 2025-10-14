Celeste by MindEscapes in the top 10% of the world's best-reviewed restaurants by travellers

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Celeste by MindEscapes has been recognised in the global Tripadvisor's® Travelers' Choice® Awards for 2025. Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Award winners are among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

Of almost 8 million listings on Tripadvisor globally, less than 1% receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the traveller community. Measured over a 12-month period, the awards are based on feedback and reviews of guests who have actually experienced the hospitality, cuisine, and service of the restaurant. It is this which sets these awards apart, making the achievement a commendable milestone.

Dipali Sikand, Founder MindEscapes and the brain behind Celeste said "Receiving the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award is a matter of honour and recognition of every cook who stayed late, every server who paused to check if guests are enjoying the meal, every gardener who made the paths fragrant, every smile of welcome that went beyond just duty. We thank each of our guests for their generous praise and recognition of our effort to make Celeste synonymous with delicious food, and warmth that can only come from the heart"

As the world's largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers' favourites.

Congratulating the Celeste by MindEscapes team, Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor said "Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond."

Celeste has gone on to become a landmark in Ketti Hills. It is more than a restaurant tucked in the Nilgiris - it is a labour of love, an act of community and a place where strangers become friends over food, views and shared moments.

For further details contact: theooncomms@gmail.com

About Celeste by MindEscapes

Located in the lush Ketti Valley of the Nilgiris, Celeste by MindEscapes is a destination designed for travellers and locals to come together, share stories, embrace nature, and savour food made with care. Under Dipali Sikand's visionary leadership, Celeste is rooted in innovation, grounded in love, and always reaching for beauty in every detail.

To know more, visit: https://celestebymindescapes.com/

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, January 2025

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

