Cellecor Gadgets collaborates with Flipkart's Jeeves to boost local manufacturing

Mumbai, Feb 2 Aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, Cellecor Gadgets Limited on Sunday collaborated with Jeeves Consumer Services, a part of the Flipkart group to enhance customer satisfaction and service quality.

Jeeves is a leading third-party service provider in India, and the partnership aims to improve the after-sales services for Cellecor Gadgets' products, according to its stock exchange filing.

"This collaboration aligns with the vision of providing innovative, reliable, and technologically superior products that cater to the evolving needs of Indian households," Cellecor Gadgets said.

The company further added that the collaboration reinforces the commitment to strengthen local manufacturing while delivering high-quality consumer electronics.

Jeeves specialises in lifecycle management across various categories, according to the exchange filing.

Meanwhile, Cellecor Gadgets last week announced another strategic partnership with Zetwerk to produce advanced ranges of Google TV, QLED, and Mini LED Smart TVs.

Furthermore, the company has entered into an agreement with Dixon Electro Manufacturing Private Limited (DEMPL), a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

In August 2024, the company declared a stock split in the ratio of 10:1, meaning each shareholder received 10 shares for every one share they held.

Cellecor Gadgets has been one of the top performers on Dalal Street in the last year.

As per the exchange filing, the stock has delivered a significant return of 95 per cent in six months.

Over the past year, it has turned into a multibagger delivering a return of 113 per cent to its investors.

As of Saturday (February 1), shares of Cellecor Gadgets closed at Rs 60.75 each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of October 31, 2024, the company's shareholding pattern shows that promoters own 49.64 per cent of the company, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) hold 2.92 per cent and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) hold 1.54 per cent.

The remaining 45.90 per cent is owned by non-institutional investors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor