Cellecor Gadgets Limited Honoured as Fastest Growing Consumer Electronics Brand 2024 at 3rd DEVICENEXT SUMMIT & AWARDS

New Delhi [India], August 24: Cellecor Gadgets Limited proudly announces its recognition as the Fastest Growing Consumer Electronics Brand of 2024 at the prestigious 3rd DEVICENEXT Summit & Awards, held at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Delhi.

The award was presented to Bindu Gupta, CFO of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, in acknowledgment of the brand's exceptional growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering high-quality products that resonate with today's tech-savvy consumers

Since its inception, Cellecor has rapidly gained a reputation for its extensive range of consumer electronics, Appliances and Lifestyle Smart Gadgets including wearables, audio devices, and accessories. The brand's emphasis on affordability, quality, and design has enabled it to capture a significant share of the market, driving its rapid expansion and solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

The 3rd edition of the DeviceNext Summit served as a premier convergence point for leading brands, manufacturers, channel partners, service providers, and visionary investors within the consumer devices and gadgets industry. The event featured over 30 distinguished speakers and attracted more than 200 attendees, all focused on shaping the future of the industry.

In an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are reshaping our technological landscape, the DeviceNext Summit 2024 was dedicated to exploring how these revolutionary technologies are influencing consumer technology. Under the theme "AIoT Shaping Wearable & Consumer Tech," the summit delved into innovative gadgets and devices that are poised to make consumers' lives smarter and more efficient.

Device Next is one of the fastest-growing B2B online media platforms for technology, operational since 2018. It is quickly becoming the most trusted online portal in the technology space, covering a wide array of sectors including mobile handsets, telecom, auto technologies, home appliances, lifestyle gadgets, accessories, and more. This expansive coverage has turned Device Next into a prime destination for promoting products and services, making it an invaluable platform in the technology industry.

As Cellecor Gadgets Limited continues its journey, this recognition serves as a testament to its commitment to excellence and its vision of making advanced technology accessible to all.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited: Cellecor Gadgets journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsource from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

