Cellecor Gadgets Limited partners with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited to Manufacture Washing Machines

New Delhi [India], October 28: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest-growing growing consumer electronics brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company in India. This collaboration aims to expand Cellecor's product lineup by manufacturing high-quality washing machines, further strengthening its presence in the home appliances segment.

Under this partnership, Dixon Technologies will manufacture a range of washing machines for Cellecor, leveraging its extensive expertise and state-of-the-art facilities. Dixon's manufacturing plants, certified with ISO 9001-2015, ISO 14001-2015, and ISO 45001:2018, will ensure that Cellecor's washing machines meet the highest standards of quality and durability. This partnership aligns with Cellecor's vision of becoming a household name in India, delivering innovative, high-quality products at competitive value.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited is the largest* home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India. Their diversified product portfolio includes (i) Consumer electronics like LED TVs; (ii) Home appliances like washing machines; (iii) Lighting products like LED bulbs and tube lights, down lighters; (iv) Mobile phones; and (v) Wearables (vi) Refrigerators. Dixon also provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of LED TV panels. The company is renowned for its high-quality standards, ethical business practices and commitment, making it a preferred partner across various industry verticals.

Ravi Agarwal Founder and Managing Director at Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. said "Cellecor has rapidly expanded its footprint across India, establishing itself as a brand known for quality and affordability. This collaboration with Dixon Technologies aims to strengthen Cellecor's market position, reinforcing its reputation for quality and driving innovation. The partnership represents a significant growth milestone, underscoring Cellecor's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and its goal of delivering world-class washing machines that meet the needs and aspirations of Indian consumers".

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

