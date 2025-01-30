Cellecor Gadgets Private Limited partners with Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Pvt Ltd to Manufacture a Range of Google TV, QLED & Mini LED Smart TVs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: Cellecor Gadgets Private Limited, one of India's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, is proud to announce its partnership with Zetwerk, a leading player in electronics manufacturing, to produce an advanced range of Google TV, QLED, and Mini LED Smart TVs. This collaboration aligns with Cellecor's vision of providing innovative, reliable, and technologically superior products that cater to the evolving needs of Indian households.

The new range of Smart TVs will be manufactured at Winsharp Electronics Pvt Ltd which is wholly owned Subsidiary of Zetwerk & is having state-of-the-art facility, renowned for its world-class infrastructure, advanced R&D capabilities, and strict adherence to global compliance standards. Through this partnership, Cellecor reinforces its commitment to the "Make in India" initiative, strengthening local manufacturing while delivering high-quality consumer electronics.

Winsharp Electronics Private Limited, stands at the forefront of consumer electronics manufacturing. With decades of industry expertise and a robust supplier network, Winsharp specializes in offering custom OEM and ODM solutions. Winsharp Electronics brings to the table advanced R&D for innovative product development, compliance with international safety and quality standards (SEDEX/SMETA, ISO certifications), and custom solutions for optimized supply chain management and reduced lead times. With a strong focus on value engineering, Winsharp delivers unmatched quality with exceptional cost efficiency, making it a trusted partner in the consumer electronics industry.

Cellecor Gadgets has established itself as a trusted name in consumer electronics with a diversified portfolio of smart gadgets, electronics and home & kitchen appliances. Backed by an extensive distribution network, a commitment to customer-centric product development, and a dedication to the "Make in India" mission, Cellecor is poised to become a household name in India.

This partnership between Cellecor Gadgets and Zetwerk is expected to redefine the standards of Smart TVs range in India, offering advanced technology, sleek designs, and unparalleled performance. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and reliability, this collaboration will cater to the growing demand for high-quality consumer electronics in India.

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

