Cellecor Reports INR 641.5 Cr Net Sales and 35% Profit Growth in H1 FY25-26, Driven by Strong Consumer Demand

New Delhi [India], November 7: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India's fastest growing consumer electronics and lifestyle technology companies, today announced a strong performance for the half year ended September 30, 2025, reflecting strong consumer demand across its product portfolio and increasing adoption in Tier II and Tier III markets.

The Company recorded:

* Net Sales of INR 641.5 crore, a 50.7% increase over H1 FY24-25 (INR 425.7 crore)

* PAT of INR 19.6 crore, reflecting a 35.2% YoY growth compared to INR 14.5 crore in the same period last year

* EBITDA of INR 34.1 crore, up 34.8% YoY from INR 25.3 crore in H1 FY24-25

The results reflect growing nationwide demand for feature-rich, design-led gadgets at accessible price points. The company continues to deepen its presence in high-opportunity retail markets while expanding its product portfolio across audio, smart accessories and personal technology categories.

Cellecor has expanded to a total of 8 Exclusive Brand Stores across India including Delhi, Bhopal, Mizoram, Leh Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sasaram (Bihar), Nanded (Maharashtra), and Barnala (Punjab). These stores serve as immersive experience hubs and deepen access to the brand in high-potential consumption markets.

Business Highlights - H1 FY26

* Continued retail expansion across Tier II and Tier III cities

* High consumer uptake across categories like TV and home appliances

* Enhanced brand visibility through marketing and channel investments

* Positive operational momentum heading into the festive quarter

"Our performance in H1 underscores the trust consumers place in our brand and the strength of our value-plus product strategy," said Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets Limited. "Our strategy is anchored in democratizing smart gadgets by making premium product experiences affordable and widely available. Looking ahead, we see strong headroom for growth driven by retail expansion, product innovation and rising aspirations across emerging markets."

Cellecor enters the second half of FY26 positioned to capture emerging demand across India's rapidly evolving consumer-tech landscape.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products under its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more, outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring, sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergistically amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with the objective of providing quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, washing machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For more information, visit: www.cellecor.com.

