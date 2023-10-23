Cellecor reveals Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan as Smart TV brand ambassador

New Delhi (India), October 23: October 23, 2023: Cellecor Gadgets, India’s most trusted and affordable electronics brand, has unveiled Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as the face of its cutting-edge Smart TV offerings. The move not only bridges entertainment and technology but also marks a new chapter in Cellecor’s journey to redefine home entertainment.

For over a decade, Cellecor has been at the forefront of innovation and has gained recognition for its audio and wearable technology. Cellecor has consistently pushed the boundaries of consumer electronic gadgets, all while keeping affordability and customer satisfaction as their primary focus.

Varun Dhawan, the new face of Cellecor, said, “I am excited to be a part of the Cellecor family and to represent their Smart TV range. Cellecor’s commitment to innovative technology and affordability aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the modern Indian consumer. I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey, especially during the Cricket World Cup 2023, where the Cellecor Smart TV will bring the stadium to every Indian home with the tagline’ Ghar Ghar Banega Stadium’.”

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets, said, “We are excited to have Varun Dhawan on board as our brand ambassador for our range of Smart TV offerings. His unmatched energy and appeal and the drive to push the artistic boundaries by constantly challenging himself resonate with the Cellecor spirit of innovation and affordability. We are confident that this association, which we are announcing just weeks after our successful IPO, will redefine the Smart TV market in India.”

Cellecor’s wide range of LED Smart TV and UHD LED Smart TV boasts cutting-edge features, including Ultra HD display, Google Assistant for seamless voice control, and Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive viewing experience. Cellecor’s commitment to quality, innovation, and affordability, combined with Varun Dhawan’s popularity and charisma, make this collaboration a winning proposition.

Emphasising Cellecor’s commitment to technological advancement and customer satisfaction, Mr Agarwal further said, “We have created a loyal and passionate customer base with our unmatched customer service. We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and bringing the latest innovations to the market. Our tech experts and designers are constantly exploring emerging technologies to ensure our customers always have access to the latest advancements.”

Cellecor serves over 100 million users across the country with an extensive retail presence along with a strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms.

About the Company:

Cellecor Gadgets limited is a Delhi based company engaged in electronics device business, selling products in its own brand, including mobile feature phones, smartwatches, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, neckbands, and LED TVs -outsources from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers.

The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the Company is aiming to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand of electronic products with modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable price.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

Disclaimer: Certain statements, words in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual result to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Cellecor Gadgets Limited shall not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statement.

