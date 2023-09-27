Central Building Research Institute organises 3-day training on fire safety measures in Delhi

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 27: CSIR - Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, Uttarakhand is organising a three days training course on 'Design of Fire Protection Measures' during September 25-27 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

This course is planned to provide an overview of fire codes/ design considerations with respect to Active systems, Passive systems, and Life Safety measures that must be provided in a building and how to assess a building's compliance with those codes.

Most commonly used Active fire protection systems in the built environment include systems in the built environment include Standpipe systems, sprinkler systems and detection systems. Fire officers / Safety Officers / Designers should know facts to look upon while designing / approving for installation of sprinkler system in a particular type of built environment. This becomes more important in densely populated occupancies like hospitals, metros, offices and hazardous occupancies like in industries and stores / warehouses, car parks etc. It has been observed that in appropriate installation of these systems may render them ineffective or useless in time of need.

Little effort is made to compartmentalize the building in order to prevent fire and smoke from spreading both horizontally and vertically resulting in death of people due to asphyxiation. There is a lack of understanding of impact of fire on structural elements. Therefore, this endeavour is to make aware the fire officers/ safety people/ designers to brush up their existing knowledge with the current state of art in Fire Protection Systems.

The event was inaugurated by Krishna S Vatsya, Member, NDMA and Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, Director, CSIR-CBRI in the presence of Dr Sohrab Jain, Dr Harpal Singh & Dr R. Dharmaraju; training coordinators & Skill Nodal. In his inaugural speech, Director CSIR-CBRI has emphasized on the safety, sustainability and Functionality of the buildings with special reference to fire safety. He also suggested to focus on fire preventive measures like preparedness, prevention & mitigation to avoid human life losses in case of fire incidents.

Subsequently, Krishna S Vatsya; Chief Guest of the programme was highlighted the significance of CBRI’s role and its specific fire research laboratory. He also quoted the Hon’ble Prime Minister vision of becoming India a developed nation by 2057. India must strictly focus on adopting fire safety measures by implementing fire Safety standards, building codes & regulations to become a disaster free nation. He also suggested that, detailed report and NOC must be given to commercial buildings like hospital’s by conducting regular fire audits and thorough investigation and those vitals must be uploaded on national portal for transparency related to fire hazards. He also invites CSIR-CBRI to organize such trainings in collaboration with NDMA for wider circulation and to cover maximum beneficiaries across the nation.

Dr Shorab Jain, Senior Principal Scientist & Co-Coordinator of the training course while talking to the participants he apprised about the importance of fire protection measures required for reduction of damage and loss due to fire incidences and also, he gave brief overview of the course content and structure.

Dr Harpal Singh, Chief Scientist briefed about the world class Fire safety and engineering facilities created at CSIR-CBRI and services offered to the society.

Dr R. Dharmaraju, Chief Scientist highlighted the importance of transforming CSIR-CBRI research & development outcomes to the end-users through skill training/dissemination to upgradation of knowledge to build substantiable habitat.

Lastly, Dr Achal Mittal, Chief Scientist proposed the vote of thanks and also during the event Prof. S.K. Singh, Chief Scientist, Nadeem Ahmad, Sr. Principal Scientist & co coordinator and others.

