Central govt employees to get additional compassionate pension after 80

New Delhi, Oct 25 Central government pensioners aged 80 and older will qualify for an additional pension called compassionate allowance, according to a recent notification from the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under the Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions.

DoPPW has also issued new guidelines for central government civil service retirees aged 80 to access these supplementary benefits. The guidelines are aimed at simplifying the process for distributing these additional allowances.

As per the provisions of Sub Rule 6 of Rule 44 of CCS(Pension) Rules 2021 [erstwhile Rule 49(2-A) of CCS(Pension) Rules 1972], after completion of eighty years of age or above by a retired government servant, in addition to a pension or a compassionate allowance admissible under the rules.

Accordingly, senior citizens aged 80 to 85 are eligible for 20 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance, while those from 85 to 90 years of age will receive 30 per cent. The elderly from 90 to 95 years of age will qualify for 40 per cent of the basic pension/compassionate allowance, and those between 95 and 100 years will get 50 per cent. Super seniors living 100 years or more will be eligible for 100 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.

"For example, a pensioner born on August 20, 1942 shall be eligible for additional pension at the rate of twenty percent of the basic pension with effect from August 1, 2022. A pensioner born on August 1, 1942 shall also be eligible for additional pension at the rate of twenty percent of the basic pension with effect from August 1, 2022," the notification read

Further, the DoPPW notification stated that the additional pension or compassionate allowance would be effective from the first day of the month when the pensioner reaches the designated age.

This additional pension payment is designed to assist pensioners in managing the rising cost of living often associated with ageing.

To ensure that all eligible pensioners receive their rightful benefits without delay, the DoPPW has also instructed all departments and banks involved in pension disbursement to disseminate information regarding changes, the notification said.

