Central govt subsidy on loans to farmers jumps over 5-fold to Rs 1.3 lakh crore in 2014-2023

New Delhi, Feb 29 There has been a more than 5-fold jump in the amount spent by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on extending loans at subsidised rates of interest to benefit farmers during the last 9 years compared to the previous 8-year period when the UPA government was in power, according to figures compiled by the Finance Ministry.

These Short Term Crop Loans/Kisan Credit Card are being given under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor