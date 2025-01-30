Central India's Leading Pharma Manufacturer, Erawat Pharma, Chooses BatchMaster ERP to Enhance Production Efficiency

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 30: BatchMaster Software is proud to welcome Erawat Pharma, one of central India's most prestigious pharmaceutical manufacturers, to its growing family of distinguished clients. Headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Erawat Pharma ranks among the top capsule manufacturers globally and is the second-largest capsule manufacturer in India, serving a robust customer base both locally and internationally.

Erawat Pharma was previously using Tally to manage its operations. However, as the company experienced rapid growth, its operational complexities outgrew the capabilities of the existing system. This resulted in several challenges, including increased idle time of work-in-progress (WIP), which led to delays and errors in order deliveries.

The manual nature of their processes created challenges in routine operations and made it difficult to address production, quality control (QC), and compliance requirements.

The need for a more advanced ERP system became evident, one that could automate and streamline operations while handling tasks such as generating system-wide labelsincluding raw quarantine labels, QC release labels, intermediate stage labels, and shipping labels.

Furthermore, the company sought a solution that would seamlessly manage its processes, from raw material procurement to production scheduling and delivery.

After evaluating several options, including NetSuite, Erawat Pharma found the perfect match in BatchMaster ERP with Tally Integration. The software stood out for its ability to address their specific needs, including accurate costing, automated production scheduling and planning, precise traceability, superior formulation management, and compliance with all regulatory requirements. These functionalities not only ensured improved operational efficiency but also enabled the company to achieve better control over its production processes.

Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director of BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd., expressed his gratitude for this new partnership. He remarked, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Erawat Pharma, a leader in the pharmaceutical industry. Our team ensured a smooth implementation process and is helping Erawat Pharma achieve its goals of operational excellence and automation."

With the implementation of BatchMaster Pharma ERP, Erawat Pharma is now well-equipped to address the demands of its expanding business while maintaining its reputation for delivering quality products on time. This partnership highlights BatchMaster's commitment to providing industry-specific solutions that empower manufacturers to optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth.

