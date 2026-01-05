Central Park Rings in 2026 Amid Razzmatazz, Delectable Gourmet, Splendour and Indulgence

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 5: Central Park, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer under the Bakshi Group of Enterprises hosted grand New Year's Eve celebration for its residents at Central Park Resorts, Sohna Road, Gurugram. Beginning at 8 PM, the in-house celebration brought together live entertainment, an expansive culinary alchemy, and family-friendly experiences in a secure and vibrant setting.

Themed 'Glitz and Glam', the New Year's Eve celebration was curated as a high-energy yet sophisticated community experience, blending music, gastronomy, and festive engagement for residents across age groups. Celebrations kicked off with a tectonic DJ troupe setting the tone for an exuberant evening. A traditional dhol flared the frenetic energy well into the night without a single dull moment.

A live performance by popular Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, further ignited the high-octane night of celebration. The festivities were headlined by renowned Punjabi pop artist Parmish Verma, who took the stage from 11:30 PM to usher in the New Year with his special performance.

Living up to the ethos of unparalleled bespoke hospitality by Central Park a key highlight of the evening was the expansive culinary showcase. The gourmet spread featured more than 200 dishes, offering a refined mix of Indian and global cuisines. Guests enjoyed Chinese, Thai, Mediterranean, and Continental fare alongside Indian regional specialities including Kashmiri, Rajasthani, Punjabi, South Indian, and Mughlai cuisines. The dining experience was further elevated with LIVE lip-smacking Delhi 6 and Mumbai Chaat counters; a dedicated salad island; and an elaborate dessert showcase featuring both European confectionary and traditional Indian sweets. The venue also featured themed photo-op corners and dedicated senior citizen zones with unmatched F&B service.

In attendance for the grand celebration were approximately 2,500 residents and guests. Superlative luxury quotient clubbed with the finesse of gourmet food made it an affair to remember.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajit Sardana, President, Hospitality, Central Park, said, "We were delighted to host a celebration of this scale and grandeur for our residents. At Central Park, creating experiences that bring people together has always been at the heart of our hospitality philosophy. This New Year's Eve was thoughtfully curated to combine premium entertainment, a memorable culinary experience, and a safe, family-first environment, allowing residents to welcome the New Year with comfort, joy, and the assurance of a world-class celebration within their own community."

Through a blend of high-energy entertainment, curated dining, and community engagement, the event reinforced Central Park's commitment to delivering lifestyle-driven experiences infused with bespoke hospitality elements that extend well beyond residential living.

About Central Park

Central Park Estates is a leading Gurgaon-based real estate developer, part of the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, a legacy name across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and automotive industries. The Bakshi Group of Enterprises owns several hotels, ensuring their expertise in hospitality is unmatched. Known for offering a luxurious lifestyle, Central Park Estates provides an extraordinary experience through concept-based luxury homes and 5-star hospitality services. Key projects include Delphine at Dwarka Expressway, Central Park at Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts, Belaperla & Belanova (upcoming), Central Park The Room, and Central Park Flower Valley, which includes Selene, Bignonia Towers, The Orchard, Aqua Front Towers, The Room, Fleur Villas, Cerise Floors, Clover Floors, and Mikasa Plots.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor