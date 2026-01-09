Centre aims to transform 100 high-potential districts into Global Export Champions

New Delhi, Jan 9 The government has unveiled the District-Led Textiles Transformation (DLTT) initiative, a strategic initiative designed to catalyse inclusive and sustainable growth across India's textile landscape.

At the ‘National Textile Ministers Conference’ in Guwahati, Assam, the ministry said it analysed all districts using a data-driven scoring methodology based on three key parameters - Export Performance, MSME Ecosystem Workforce Presence.

This was then designed into two-pronged strategy where districts were categorised into Champion Districts and Aspirational Districts.

The plan follows a tailored implementation framework based on a district’s category — Champion Districts and Aspirational Districts.

The initiative also emphasises on Purvodaya convergence in east and northeast zones.

These regions are prioritised for tribal belt development, connectivity improvement, and Geographical Indication (GI) tagging to position unique cultural handicrafts for premium global markets, said the government.

“Through the strategic convergence of government resources and collaborative partnerships with industry and academia, the program aims to strengthen textile clusters and systematically scale successful models to maximise impact across districts,” it added.

The ministry organised a high-level conclave which provided a focused platform for comprehensive deliberations on accelerating the growth of the textile sector in the northeastern states through enhanced policy coordination, investment promotion, skill development, value addition, and improved market access.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said that the northeastern region plays a very integral part of the textile sector of the nation and the government is committed for its development.

The region’s unique strengths — its rich handloom heritage, GI-tagged products, diverse silk varieties, bamboo crafts, and strong participation of women artisans and weavers — were highlighted during the deliberations.

