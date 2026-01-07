Centre and states to ensure effective implementation of 4 Labour Codes: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 7 The Centre and states will work in close coordination to ensure effective implementation of the four Labour Codes, promoting equity and equality in workers’ welfare and benefits, the government said on Wednesday.

Addressing the ‘Regional Level Conference’ in Goa via an online mode, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated states for enthusiastically undertaking exercise in amending their existing labour legislations to align them with the provisions of the four Labour Codes, before enforcement of Codes, reflecting a shared commitment to labour reforms and welfare.

With improved understanding of labour issues and a renewed focus on workers’ well-being, the Codes have been implemented with effect from November 21, 2025.

Stakeholders widely welcomed the government’s decision, particularly noting key progressive provisions such as annual health check-ups, social security coverage for workers engaged in hazardous activities even in establishments with a single worker, mandatory issuance of appointment letters, and the reduced eligibility period for gratuity to one year from the earlier requirement of five years.

This landmark labour reform has also received positive acknowledgement from the international media.

States are further urged to participate with focused attention in ongoing discussions to address emerging issues, enabling timely deliberation and effective implementation of the Labour Codes, according to Labour Ministry.

Addressing the gathering, Vandana Gurnani, Union Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, informed that the four Labour Codes have been implemented by rationalising 29 existing labour laws with the objective of simplifying compliance and strengthening worker welfare, and incorporate several progressive measures such as a web-based inspection system, and universalisation of social security coverage.

She urged states to notify their respective Rules at the earliest, after consulting their law department.

To facilitate smoother implementation, the Ministry has issued a FAQs handbook, initiated capacity-building programmes through V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), and prepared a draft inspection scheme for sharing with States, alongside major digital interventions through the Shram Suvidha and Samadhan portals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor