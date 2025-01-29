Centre announces structured timeline for compliance with amendments in labelling provisions

New Delhi [India], January 29 : In a move towards ensuring transparency in trade and consumer protection, the Centre has introduced a structured timeline for implementing amendments under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the decision ensures a smooth transition for compliance with labelling amendments, providing businesses with sufficient time to adapt.

Under the new framework, any amendments to labelling provisions will take effect on either January 1st or July 1st of a given year, subject to a minimum notice period of 180 days from the date of notification. This structured approach is designed to enhance clarity for businesses while safeguarding consumer interests.

The amendments aim to enhance transparency, ensure accuracy in product information, and empower consumers with critical details for informed purchasing decisions. In extraordinary or exceptional situations, decisions regarding implementation may be taken on a case-by-case basis, allowing flexibility while upholding public interest.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, play a pivotal role in ensuring fairness, transparency, and consumer protection in trade and commerce.

The rules mandate standardized, legible, and clear labelling on packaged goods, ensuring consumers have access to essential information such as net quantity, Maximum Retail Price (MRP), manufacturing date, country of origin, and manufacturer details. By reinforcing these standards, the government aims to foster consumer trust while reducing disputes and legal uncertainties for businesses.

This decision underscores the Centre's commitment to safeguarding consumer rights while also facilitating ease of doing business.

The structured implementation of amendments provides businesses with clarity and predictability, thereby reducing compliance burdens. The move aligns with the government's broader objective of promoting ethical trade practices and ensuring a level playing field for all market participants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor