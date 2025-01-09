Centre appoints Tuhin Kanta Pandey as new Revenue Secretary, Arunish Chawla to head DIPAM

New Delhi [India] January 9 : Centre has appointed Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the revenue secretary in the Finance Ministry, as notified by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Pandey was earlier serving as the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and Department of Public Enterprises.

He will replace Revenue Secretary Arunish Chawla, who was appointed as Revenue Secretary after Sanjay Malhotra was appointed as the Reserve Bank of India Governor.

Arunish Chawla has been appointed as the new Secretary of DIPAM, as per the notification.

In 2019, the government appointed Pandey as the DIPAM Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Pandey was also appointed as the finance secretary in September last year.

The Department of Revenue primarily functions by overseeing the collection of both direct and indirect taxes for the government, managing this through two statutory boards: the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for direct taxes like income tax and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for indirect taxes like GST and customs duty.

Essentially, the department sets policies, monitors tax collection, and investigates economic offences related to tax evasion.

Pandey is a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre. He holds masters in Economics from Punjab University and an MBA from the UK.

He has worked in various capacities in the Government of Odisha and the Government of India. In the early part of his career, he worked as executive director and managing director of Odisha State Finance Corporation (OSFC) and Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC), respectively.

He has served as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Commerce in the Government of India. Later he was deputed to the Regional Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

On return from Central deputation, Pandey served as Special Secretary, General Administration Department, Transport Commissioner, as well as Health Secretary and as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes.

In 2009, Pandey was appointed as Joint Secretary, Planning Commission for five years and subsequently appointed as Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat for a period of two years.

Pandey has acquired wide experience in the areas of industrial development, financial Management and public finance and has been instrumental in bringing about several institutional innovations, new policies and systems in the departments he has served.

