Centre approves 17 new applicants under PLI scheme for textiles

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Ministry of Textiles has approved 17 new applicants under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles in the third round of selection.

This significant step is set to further accelerate investment, boost domestic manufacturing, and enhance India’s global competitiveness in the man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles sectors, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The newly approved applicants have committed a total investment of Rs 2,374 crore. The proposed projects are expected to achieve projected sales of over Rs 12,893 crore and generate employment for about 22,646 persons in the coming years, the statement said.

The PLI scheme for textiles was notified on September 24, 2021, with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to promote the production of MMF apparel and fabrics, and products of technical textiles.

The Scheme aims to enable the textile industry to achieve the necessary size and scale, become globally competitive, and create substantial employment opportunities. Under the first two rounds of selections, a total of 74 applicants have been approved under the Scheme.

Recently, the Ministry has notified major amendments to the Scheme to further enhance industry participation. The online application portal has been reopened for acceptance of new applications till December 31, 2025.

Interested companies can apply for participation in the Scheme at https://pli.texmin.gov.in/.

With investments exceeding Rs 1.76 lakh crore and major gains in output, exports, and employment generation, the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has played a key role in transforming India from a country that was heavily reliant on imports to a serious contender in global manufacturing, according to official figures.

The production impact has been remarkable with total sales by PLI participants exceeding Rs 16.5 lakh crore, reflecting impressive growth in key sectors such as textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and automotive.

The PLI initiative has also emerged as a major job creator, generating over 12 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, while simultaneously fostering additional ecosystem development across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Importantly, the scheme has catalysed a fresh wave of FDI into the country, endorsing India as a preferred destination for high-value manufacturing in an evolving global scenario.

