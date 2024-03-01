Centre approves Rs 766 crore for highway projects in Goa

New Delhi, New Delhi Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved an outlay of Rs 766.42 crore for the construction and strengthening of various National Highways projects in Goa.

The minister, in a social media post, said that an allocation of Rs 455.50 crore has been granted for the construction of a 4-lane flyover spanning from MES College Junction to Bogmalo Junction, covering a total length of 3.35 Km on NH-566.

Additionally, a 4-lane Vehicular Underpass (VUP) at Queeny Nagar Junction, spanning 1.22 Km, will be built under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode within the National Highways (original) framework.

Gadkari said an allocation of Rs. 310.92 crore has been approved for land acquisition in Goa to construct the Cuncolim

Spanning 8.33 Km on NH-66 in the South Goa district, this initiative under the Annual Plan 2023-24 aims to expedite the completion of the Mumbai to Kanyakumari Economic Corridor.

He said the bypass addresses congestion and accidents in Cuncolim town, providing improved connectivity to tourist destinations, South Goa district HQ and the capital city Panaji.

This development anticipates enhanced service levels, considerable socio-economic benefits, reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC), and decreased travel time.

