Centre considering establishing uniformity in packaged commodities

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Given the growing ambit of the market including both offline and online platforms, the Department of Consumer Affairs is considering an amendment in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 to establish uniformity for packaged commodities. The revised provision will provide that these Rules shall apply to all packaged commodities sold in bags in retail, except to the packaged commodities meant for industrial consumers or institutional consumers.

This revised provision will help in establishing uniform standards/ requirements for packaged commodities, promoting consistency and fairness across different brands and products and will help consumers in making informed choices based on complete information, the Department said in a release on Sunday.

The Department invites comments from stakeholders within 15 days, up to July 29, 2024.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 requires for declaration of mandatory information like name and address of the manufacturer/ packer/ importer, country of origin, common or generic name of the commodity, net quantity, month and year of manufacture, MRP, Unit Sale Price, best before/ use by date in case of a commodity become unfit for human consumption, consumer care details etc. on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

The Rules are applicable on all pre-packaged commodities except the following packages of commodities containing quantity of more than 25 kilogram or 25 litre; cement, fertilizer, and agricultural farm produce sold in bags above 50 kilogram; and packaged commodities meant for industrial consumers or institutional consumers.

The Rules are not applicable for the packaged commodities containing quantity of more than 25 kilogram or 25 litre except cement, fertilizer and agricultural farm produce sold in bags above 50 kilogram, because it is presumed that the packaged commodities meant for retail sale are not more than 25 kg.

However, it is observed that the packaged commodities above 25 kg are also available in the market for retail sale, which is not as per the intention to make all declarations on pre-packaged commodities meant for retail sale.

