Centre directs officials to speed up resolution of industrial disputes cases

New Delhi, Nov 12 The Centre has directed the field offices under the office of the Chief Labour Commissioner to speed up the resolution of industrial dispute cases to improve the business climate in the country as this would spur growth.

Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment Sumita Dawra chaired a review meeting, in hybrid mode, to assess the functions and performance of field offices under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), an attached office of the Ministry, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The meeting focussed on reviewing the status of the pendency of industrial disputes, claim cases, and reporting of inspection cases on the Shram Suvidha Portal (SSP).

Noting that industrial disputes require timely disposal, the Secretary took stock of the pendency of industrial disputes cases from field officers, sought reasons for the same, and issued directions for their expeditious disposal.

Highlighting that priority must be accorded to claim cases which are long pending, it was directed that field offices should function with proper planning, duly assessing factors causing pendency and taking prompt corrective steps to alleviate the plight of workers.

It was decided at the meeting that the weekly progress of the field offices would now be taken up.

Dawra directed the officials to work in close coordination with each other with a team-building spirit and towards ensuring labour welfare. The Secretary underscored the fact that a reduction in the number of industrial disputes is a good sign for improving the business environment of the country by making India an attractive destination for investment, which in turn will create more growth and employment opportunities for our demographic dividend, thus realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. During the review meeting, the assessment of the performance of field offices, state-wise, in terms of the pendency of cases was done.

Field offices with timely disposal of cases pertaining to industrial disputes and claims, besides low pendency of inspection reports, were appreciated; while those who lagged were directed to furnish reasons and take remedial steps accordingly.

