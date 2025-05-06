Centre focuses on key reforms in public procurement system via GeM

New Delhi, May 6 The government has stressed upon key reforms in the public procurement system through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM), including robust anti-cartel safeguards and expert-led interventions to further improve efficiency, transparency and growth.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, charing a meeting with key GeM officials and stakeholders here, emphasised on empowering both buyers and sellers on the platform.

“Outlined a forward-looking roadmap focused on enhancing procurement, accelerating state-wise expansion, facilitating flexible payments and inclusive credit access, aimed at empowering both buyers and sellers on the platform,” said the minister on X social media platform.

Goyal further stated that they discussed implementation of key reforms including robust anti-cartel safeguards, a more user-friendly interface, and expert-led interventions to further improve efficiency, transparency and growth in the public procurement ecosystem.

Established in 2016, GeM provides government buyers with an end-to-end digital platform to carry out public procurement at cost-effective rates. In FY 2019-20, the platform expanded to include services as a separate segment, initially offering basic services like manpower hiring, cab hire, security services, and cleaning and sanitation services.

Digital procurement platform GeM has facilitated the hiring of over one million manpower resources by government organisations in the fiscal year 2024-25, said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry last month. Manpower outsourcing of GeM provides government buyers with a seamless solution to hire outsourced resources.

Meanwhile, GeM has successfully facilitated the insurance of more than 1.3 crore individuals covering health, life and personal accident insurance policies during the financial year 2024-25.

The insurance service provided comes apart from GeM facilitating the hiring of one million people during FY 24-25, the statement said. The Insurance Services category was introduced on GeM in January 2022 to bring greater efficiency, transparency and cost-effectiveness in procuring insurance policies.

