Centre for Scientific Outreach (CSO) announces the launch of the National Aviation Olympiad (NAO) 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 3: The Centre for Scientific Outreach (CSO) proudly announces the launch of the National Aviation Olympiad (NAO)- 1st Pan-India initiative designed to inspire, educate, and engage school students in the dynamic world of aviation.

The Olympiad is envisioned as a movement to bridge India's youth with the rapidly expanding aviation sector, cultivating the next generation of aviators, engineers, policymakers, and innovators. Through a carefully designed curriculum and an expert committee of 100 experts from academia, industry and policy makers, NAO will test students' knowledge in science, technology, and aviation fundamentals while nurturing creativity, problem-solving, and awareness about the aviation industry's role in national growth.

The agenda, syllabus and awards of the Olympiad are currently under formation while the school onboarding process is on. The Olympiad will be conducted in three phases from August 2026 to December 2026. With India poised to become one of the largest aviation markets globally, it is vital to engage young minds early on and prepare them to lead tomorrow's skies.

Key Highlights of NAO

* Nationwide Reach: Targeting participation from 2,500+ schools reaching 1,00,000+ students across all 28 states and 8 union territories.

* Three Phases of Competition: From school-level rounds to national finals, ensuring inclusivity and excellence.

* Mock Olympiads & Seminars: Helping students prepare and gain deeper insights into aviation careers.

* Career Awareness: Winners at each level will receive mentorship, exposure visits, and pathways to careers in aviation and aerospace.

* Awareness Creation: To promote aviation and aerospace as attractive career options.

* Talent Identification: To discover students with aptitude in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with a focus on aviation.

* Innovation Stimulation: To encourage students to solve real-world challenges in aviationsuch as sustainability, safety, and air mobility.

* Equal Opportunity: To reach students across metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities, and rural India.

* Industry-Academia Linkage: To create pathways for students to interact with aviation professionals, institutions, and industries

The Olympiad will culminate in a National Grand Finale in December 2026 where top 5 students from each state and UT zone across the country will compete, showcasing their talent and vision for the future of aviation. Winners get mentorship, scholarship and recognition from top faces of the aviation industry.

The initiative is supported by industry experts, educational institutions, and thought leaders who believe in creating a sustainable pipeline of skilled youth for India's aviation revolution.

About Centre for Scientific Outreach (CSO)

The Centre for Scientific Outreach is an organization dedicated to promoting scientific awareness, innovation, and education among students across India. With projects spanning waste management, educational outreach, and national-level competitions, CSO aims to empower young minds with knowledge that liberates - in spirit of its motto.

Call to Action

School onboarding is going on currently. It has to be duly noted that all participation is via the schools and no direct participation of the students is allowed.

Registrations Open Now

Visit: https://nationalaviationolympiad.com

E-mail: nao@thecso.in

Contact: +91 9211229927, +91 9773987836

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor