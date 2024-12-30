Centre inks 72 MoUs to empower persons with disabilities, launches 100 cr worth projects this year

New Delhi, Dec 30 The government inked 72 MoUs with startups and organisations this year across multiple disability sectors, demonstrating a commitment to collaboration and innovation, it was announced on Monday.

The year 2024 witnessed a concerted effort by the Central government and various stakeholders to create a more inclusive and equitable society for persons with disabilities.

Projects worth over Rs 100 crore were inaugurated to enhance rehabilitation facilities and promote inclusivity. The newly constructed Service Block of the National Institute of Mental Health and Rehabilitation (NIMHR) was also unveiled this year, according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The initiatives launched this year lay a strong foundation for continued progress in empowering and integrating persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) in India for years to come.

“The transformative journey of ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’ marks nine years of fostering accessibility and inclusivity in India. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this pioneering initiative has been instrumental in empowering Divyangjan, enabling them to lead lives of dignity, equality, and opportunity,” said the ministry.

A centrally maintained, user-friendly short code helpline number, 14456, was launched, simplifying access to assistance. This initiative streamlines support systems and ensures efficient service delivery.

The collaboration with the National Association for the Blind aimed to make approximately 10,000 pages of documents, including government schemes and legal reliefs, accessible to persons with visual disabilities. In an effort to enhance accessibility, the ISL dictionary is now available in 10 regional languages, ensuring broader reach and understanding across India's diverse linguistic landscape, informed the ministry.

At least 2,500 new terms were introduced in the Indian Sign Language (ISL).

The new terms cover a wide range of subjects, including mathematics, science, and higher education, as well as fields like sports and infrastructure. The ISL dictionary is now available in 10 regional languages.

This year, the government also conducted multiple Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes on employability skills for PwDs, ensuring effective training delivery across the country.

About 35 new district disability rehabilitation centres (DDRC) were established across the country, expanding access to vital rehabilitation services.

“A historic celebration of diversity and unity was held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, bringing together over 10,000 Divyangjan and their escorts. Key launches at the event included the ‘India Neurodiversity Platform’ and a handbook on disability-sensitive language,” said the ministry.

