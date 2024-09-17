Centre invites platform aggregators to register gig workers on e-Shram portal

New Delhi, Sep 17 In a bid to extend social security benefits to millions of gig workers, the government on Tuesday invited platform aggregators to register their workers on the e-Shram portal.

After the registration, platform workers will receive a Universal Account Number (UAN), which will allow them to access key social security benefits.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is set to meet platform aggregators in the regard on Wednesday.

The ministry said this registration is crucial to ensuring workers' access to social welfare schemes, while aggregators will help develop an accurate registry of beneficiaries.

To guide the process, the Ministry has issued an advisory with a standard operating procedure (SOP) outlining aggregator responsibilities, including registering workers and updating their data.

The central government, working with few aggregators, has successfully completed testing for API integration and is advancing the registration process.

“This joint effort aims to ensure full coverage of gig workers, with ongoing collaboration between the Ministry and platform aggregators,” said the ministry

Through the guidelines, the platform aggregators have also been requested to regularly update workers’ details, including work engagement and payments. Any workers exit must be reported promptly to maintain accurate records.

To assist with the onboarding of workers and aggregators, a toll-free helpline (14434) has been set up to provide information, guide registration, and resolve any technical issues encountered during the process.

The meeting with Dr Mandaviya aims to sensitise and encourage platform aggregators in this significant initiative, said the ministry.

Earlier this month, the minister said the government is actively exploring various avenues to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes. For the first time, gig and platform workers in India will be defined by the Code on Social Security.

The ministry is working closely with all stakeholders to develop a robust framework that provides adequate protection to gig and platform workers.

