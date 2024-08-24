Centre launches Coal Mines Safety Portal to help achieve ‘Zero Accident’ goal

New Delhi, Aug 24 To assess the safety status of coal companies, Secretary, the Ministry of Coal, Amrit Lal Meena has reviewed the ongoing development of the National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal as part of the Zero Accident Goal fixed for the sector, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The review meeting was attended by the Chairman, Coal India Limited (CIL) and CMDs of subsidiaries of CIL, along with senior officials of the Ministry. Meena emphasised the necessity of conducting 100 per cent safety audits across all coal mines.

He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to achieving "Zero Accident, Fail-Proof Safety". The CIL Chairman demonstrated the portal, and officers contributed valuable insights to accelerate safety improvements in coal mines.

The demonstration of the portal showcased two key modules -- the Accident Module and the Safety Audit Module. Given the numerous operational and occupational hazards in coal mining, stringent safety protocols are essential for safe working in mines. Coal Companies are dedicated to implementing a comprehensive safety policy, aligning with their vision and mission, according to the official statement.

The National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal marks a significant advancement in safety management. The Accident Module will enable near-time reporting within 24 hours and efficient management of accidents, ensuring prompt response and thorough analysis. The Safety Audit Module will enhance the auditing process, reinforcing safety practices and protocols across the coal mining sector and by integrating these advanced modules, critical safety challenges are being addressed, setting new benchmarks for safety management, the statement said.

The Ministry of Coal and coal-PSUs are committed to fostering a "Culture of Mine Safety" through risk assessment procedures that identify and reduce potential hazards under the leadership.

“Coal mining poses several inherent, operational and occupational hazards and associated risks to the work persons. Hence, safety is always an utmost priority for Coal companies and is one of the main ingredients of their mission statements. Coal companies have adopted a well-defined safety policy, which is the core of all safety initiatives. There are well-designed Safety Management Plans in place for all mines to ensure safety with an aim to achieve Zero Harm Potential (ZHP),” a senior official said.

