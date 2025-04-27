Centre launches portal, guidelines for electronics component manufacturing scheme; aims for large investments

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Centre has launched guidelines and portal for the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to develop a strong component ecosystem by attracting large investments, both global and domestic, in the electronics component manufacturing ecosystem.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the guidelines and portal on April 26.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister, had approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which was notified on April 08, 2025.

The scheme aims to develop strong manufacturing capacity and capabilities and integrate Indian companies with Global Value Chains (GVCs).

Speaking at the launch, Union Minister stated that electronics production has grown five-fold and exports have grown more than six-fold, with export CAGR exceeding 20 per cent and production CAGR over 17 per cent.

He added that mobile phones, servers, laptops, and IT hardware have seen very strong progress and that the industry is poised to take off significantly.

Vaishnaw described ECMS as a horizontal scheme that will support not just electronics but also industrial, power, automobile sectors and more. He emphasized that a complete ecosystem for electronics manufacturing is coming into place across the country.

Underscoring the importance of innovation and quality, the Minister said that many companies have now established design teams, and it is essential that every participant develops such teams.

Stressing on quality, he called for achieving Six Sigma standards across the sector, warning that those not adhering to quality benchmarks would be cut short. He said the twin focus on design capability and quality excellence would drive India's leadership in electronics.

Vaishnaw also spoke about India's advances in AI and data-driven solutions. He informed that 350 datasets have already been uploaded on AI Kosh, and four AI tools developed by IITs will soon be released.

He further stated that techno-legal solutions are being developed to strengthen the electronics ecosystem.

The Minister informed that ECMS has a strong pipeline of projects ready for approval and expressed confidence that this marks just the beginning of India's rapid growth as a global electronics hub.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor