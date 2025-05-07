Centre launches portal to boost non-ferrous metal recycling ecosystem

New Delhi, May 7 Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday launched a dedicated non-ferrous metal recycling website and stakeholders' portal, to promote a structured, transparent and sustainable recycling ecosystem in India.

It was launched in the presence of Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey and senior officials from the Ministry of Mines and JNARDDC.

Key features include National registry for dismantlers, recyclers, traders, and collection centres; tools to track raw material flows, product types, technology adoption, and workforce data; performance benchmarking mechanisms; identification of regional and sectoral infrastructure and skill gaps; and support for development of standards, certification systems, and awareness campaigns.

Developed under the implementation guidelines of the National Non-Ferrous Metal Scrap Recycling Framework, the platform is designed to bring together key stakeholders, improve data visibility, and support evidence-based policymaking in the recycling of aluminium, copper, lead, zinc, and critical elements.

Reddy said, “India is committed to building a circular economy that optimally utilises its resources. This portal will not only provide real-time visibility into the recycling landscape but also empower all stakeholders to make informed decisions, bridge gaps, and unlock the full potential of our non-ferrous metal sector.”

Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey lauded the initiative, stating that “this portal is a much-needed step in strengthening the recycling value chain and enhancing industry participation through transparency and data-driven policy support.”

The website will act as a national hub for information dissemination, awareness generation, and engagement with recyclers, dismantlers, aggregators, industry associations, and research institutions.

It highlights government initiatives, provides updates on stakeholder meetings and policy developments, and offers access to national statistics, standards, and infrastructure-related achievements.

The integrated portal also enables registration of industry participants and collection of crucial data on raw material consumption, recycling capacity, technology usage, and workforce trends — supporting future interventions in R&D, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement.

