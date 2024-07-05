Centre mandates BIS certification for stainless steel and aluminium utensils

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Government of India has mandated that all stainless steel and aluminium utensils conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, this directive, effective from March 14, 2024, under the Quality Control Order issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, makes the ISI mark compulsory for these utensils.

The BIS has recently developed a comprehensive set of standards for essential kitchen items, reflecting its dedication to ensuring that all utensils adhere to stringent quality and safety benchmarks.

By introducing these standards, the BIS aims to support the diverse culinary practices in India while ensuring that all kitchen utensils deliver superior performance and safety for consumers.

Stainless steel utensils have long been a favourite in kitchens worldwide due to their durability, versatility, and sleek appearance.

Comprising an alloy of steel with chromium and other metals such as nickel, molybdenum, and manganese, stainless steel is renowned for its enhanced corrosion resistance and robust mechanical properties.

The BIS has encapsulated these attributes in the Indian Standard IS 14756:2022, which specifies the requirements for various types of utensils used in cooking, serving, dining, and storage.

Material Requirements ensure that only safe and high-quality materials are used in the manufacturing process.

Shapes and Dimensions provide uniformity and practicality in utensil design, ensuring they meet functional needs.

High-quality craftsmanship and aesthetic appeal are mandated, ensuring that utensils not only perform well but also look good.

Performance Parameters include tests such as the staining test, mechanical shock test, thermal shock test, dry heat test, coating thickness test, nominal capacity test, flame stability test, and specific tests for utensils with tempered glass lids.

By adhering to these standards, manufacturers can ensure that their stainless steel utensils are corrosion-resistant and mechanically robust, providing consumers with reliable and long-lasting kitchenware.

Aluminium utensils are another cornerstone in both household and professional kitchens, valued for their lightweight nature, excellent heat conductivity, affordability, and durability.

The BIS has established the Indian Standard IS 1660:2024, which outlines the specifications for wrought and cast aluminium utensils with capacities up to 30 litres, including those with hard anodized and non-stick unreinforced plastic coatings.

This standard ensures that aluminium utensils meet the highest standards for material quality and performance.

General Requirements cover the overall quality and appropriate material thickness required for manufacturing high-quality utensils.

Classification and Material Grades ensures that the correct grades of materials, as per IS 21 for wrought utensils and IS 617 for cast utensils, are used.

Fabrication and Design provides detailed requirements for shapes, dimensions, and the necessary craftsmanship needed for high-quality utensils.

Performance Tests include specific tests for aluminium lunch boxes to ensure their durability and safety.

Similar to stainless steel utensils, aluminium utensils are also subject to mandatory certification as per the Quality Control Order dated March 14, 2024.

This mandate prohibits the manufacture, import, sale, distribution, storage, hire, lease, or exhibition of any aluminium utensils that do not meet BIS standards and bear the BIS Standard Mark.

Violations of this directive are punishable by law, reinforcing the importance of compliance in safeguarding public health and maintaining consumer trust in kitchenware products.

The BIS's stringent standards for stainless steel and aluminium utensils represent a significant advancement in ensuring that kitchenware used in homes and professional settings across India meets the highest safety and quality criteria.

By implementing rigorous testing and certification processes, the BIS aims to protect consumers from substandard products and ensure that all utensils are safe to use and built to last.

These measures are expected to enhance consumer confidence and encourage manufacturers to adhere to best practices in production, leading to overall improvements in the industry.

The BIS Standard Mark serves as a reliable indicator of quality, helping consumers make informed choices and fostering a culture of excellence and safety in kitchenware.

