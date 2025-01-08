Centre okays funding for AI Touch to develop AI-driven 5G RAN Platform

New Delhi, Jan 8 AI Touch LLP has been awarded funding under a Department of Telecommunications scheme to develop components for disaggregated 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) including RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), and Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) modules, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The project will bring operational efficiency to the 5G network and its implementation will be overseen by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

The project under the TTDF scheme of USOF (now “Digital Bharat Nidhi”) aims to develop a platform integrating SMO, RIC, and NWDAF modules for 5G RAN with an AI/ML-powered intent engine. It facilitates intelligent and automated control of RAN and core nodes through AI/ML-based applications and closed-loop automation, the statement said.

The project is expected to deliver solutions that reduce operational complexities, improve cost efficiency for Mobile Network Operators and support new applications in the telecom sector. It aims to contribute to the development of an indigenous 5G ecosystem and lay the groundwork for future advancements, the statement explained.

The platform will demonstrate a sample application for managing user experience during congestion scenarios and provide interfaces for onboarding third-party applications. It will integrate Non-Real-Time RIC, Near-Real-Time RIC, SMO, and NWDAF to enhance network automation and performance.

The RIC modules will support AI/ML-driven network optimisation, SMO will enable cross-domain orchestration, and NWDAF will provide analytics and insights for better decision-making.

C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay said, “C-DOT, as the implementation partner, will ensure that the project adheres to the highest standards of technological development.

Dr Parag Agarwal, DDG of TTDF (Telecom Technology Development Fund) said, "This project will not only bring AI-driven advancements but also lay the foundation for a self-reliant 5G ecosystem."

Amit Gupta, Partner at AI Touch, said, “Our focus is on leveraging AI and ML to create advanced analytics and intelligent models. In this project, we are leading the development of predictive capabilities and automation frameworks within RIC and NWDAF, ensuring the platform is equipped to handle complex network challenges with accuracy.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor