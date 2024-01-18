Centre orders inquiry into Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Srinagar, Jan 18 The Centre has ordered an inquiry into the affairs of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Officials said that the central government and the director general of corporate affairs (DGCA) have directed the registrar of companies, Srinagar to conduct an inquiry into the affairs of KCCI.

A notice signed by Syed Haamid Bukhari, registrar of companies, said, “The undersigned in exercise of power by virtue of section 206(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 orders the company to furnish the information & documents within a period of 15 days.”

As per the available details, KCCI has been asked to furnish the board meeting statements of the past 5 to 6 years, bank statements and all the account statements, details of donations and the source of funding besides the credentials of the office-bearers in the company since 2010 as also all the minutes of the annual meetings those took during last 7 to 8 years.

“KCCI has been cautioned to show utmost compliance failing which penalty under relevant sections of the companies act would be imposed,” officials added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor