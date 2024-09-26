Centre plans to borrow Rs 6.61 lakh crore from market in second half of FY25

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Out of gross market borrowing of Rs 14.01 lakh crore budgeted for 2024-25, Rs 6.61 lakh crore or 47.2 per cent is planned to be borrowed in the second half, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

These borrowings would be done through the issuance of dated securities, including Rs 20,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs).

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has finalized its borrowing programme for the second half of 2024-25.

The gross market borrowing of Rs 6.61 lakh crore shall be completed through 21 weekly auctions.

The market borrowing will be spread over 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30, 40 and 50-year securities.

The share of borrowing (including SGrBs) under different maturities will be 3-year (5.3 per cent), 5-year (10.6 per cent), 7-year (7.6 per cent), 10-year (24.8 per cent), 15-year (13.2 per cent), 30-year (12.1 per cent), 40-year (15.9 per cent) and 50-year (10.6 per cent).

"The Government will continue to reserve the right to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications," the ministry added.

