Centre receives Rs 65 cr from RITES as dividend
By ANI | Published: September 1, 2023 04:37 PM2023-09-01T16:37:57+5:302023-09-01T16:40:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], September 1 : The Centre has received about Rs 65 crore from RITES Ltd as a ...
New Delhi [India], September 1 : The Centre has received about Rs 65 crore from RITES Ltd as a dividend tranche, the Secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management posted on its X handle on Friday.
“Government has received about Rs 65 crore from RITES Ltd. as dividend tranche,” the divestment secretary wrote.
A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.
RITES, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated in 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy firm.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app