Centre reconstitutes cabinet committees, allies get crucial representation

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Seven Union ministers representing National Democratic Alliance parties have found a place in the various cabinet committees that were reconstituted on Wednesday. The BJP's allies have got the highest representation since 2014.

The ministers in the committees and special invitee list are JDS' HD Kumaraswamy, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh, TDP's Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJP's Chirag Paswan, Shiv Sena's, Prataprao Jadhav, and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary.

Eight cabinet committees have been reconstituted on Wednesday with Union ministers and the Prime Minister as members.

The Cabinet Committee on Security remains unchanged. It has Prime Minister Modi, Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh; Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs; Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet is composed of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Cabinet Committee on Accommodation features Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs, Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry.

The Special lnvitee for the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation are Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs features Prime Minister Modi, Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of Rural Development, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy lndustries; and Minister of Steel, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry; Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is composed of Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs; Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment; Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs; CR Patil, Minister of Jal Shakti.

Special invitees are Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Atfairs.

Cabinet Gommittee on Political Affairs has Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Annpurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

The Cabinet Committee on lnvestment and Growth has Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry, Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing lndustries.

Special lnvitees are Rao lnderjit Singh, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme lmplementation; Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Cabinet Gommittee on Skill, Employment and Livelihood has Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and lndustry, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of lnformation and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics and lnformation Technology, Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Special lnvitee is Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (lndependent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

