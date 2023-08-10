Centre releases additional guidelines for health and wellness celebrities, influencers

New Delhi [India], August 10 : With an aim to deal with misleading advertisements, unsubstantiated claims and ensure transparency in health and wellness endorsements, the central government has released additional guidelines for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers in the field of health and wellness.

These guidelines are an extension to the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022 released on June 9, 2022.

Under the guidelines, certified medical practitioners and health & fitness experts holding certifications from recognized institutions when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must disclose that they are certified health/fitness experts and medical practitioners, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a press release.

Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners, when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must provide clear disclaimers, ensuring the audience understands that their endorsements should not be seen as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, the ministry’s release said.

“This disclosure or disclaimer is necessary when talking or making claims on topics such as health advantages including those derived from food items and nutraceuticals, disease prevention, treatment or cure, medical conditions, recovery methodologies or immunity boosting, etc. This disclosure or disclaimer should be displayed during endorsements, promotions, or at any instance of making health-related assertions,” it added.

General wellness and health advice like ‘Drink Water and Stay Hydrated’, ‘Exercise Regularly and Be Physically Active’, ‘Reduce Sitting and Screen Time’, ‘Get Enough Good Sleep’, ‘Drink Turmeric Milk for faster recovery’, ‘Use sunscreen daily to protect from harmful UV rays’, ‘Oiling of hair for better growth’, and not associated with specific products or services or not targeting specific health conditions or outcomes, are exempt from these regulations.

However, the minister asserted it is important for the Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners to clearly distinguish between their personal views and professional advice and to refrain from making specific health claims without substantiated facts.

