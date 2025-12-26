Centre releases over Rs 723 crore as grants for rural local bodies in Rajasthan, Jharkhand

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Union Government has released over Rs 723 crore as grants to strengthen the rural local bodies in Rajasthan and Jharkhand as part of the first instalment of untied grants for the financial year 2025-26 under the 15th Finance Commission, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Friday.

The first instalment of Untied Grants for FY2025–26 amounting to Rs 303.0419 crore for Rajasthan has been released for eligible 24 district panchayats, 339 block panchayats, and 3,857 gram panchayats of the state. Further, Rs 145.24 crore of the withheld portion of the first and second instalments of untied grants for FY2024–25 has also been released to additionally eligible rural local bodies in Rajasthan.

In the case of Jharkhand, the Union Government has released the first instalment of Untied Grants for FY 2024–25 amounting to Rs 275.1253 crore for all eligible 24 district panchayats, 253 eligible block panchayats, and 4,342 eligible gram panchayats across the state.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends release of 15th Finance Commission grants to states for panchayati raj institutions, which are then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated Grants are recommended and released in two instalments in a financial year.

Untied Grants may be utilized by Panchayati Raj institutions and rural local bodies to meet location-specific needs under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule, excluding salaries and establishment costs. Tied grants can be used for the basic services of sanitation and maintenance of ODF (open defecation-free) status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and faecal sludge management in particular. These grants can also be used for the supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

The Centre, earlier in November this year, released over Rs 223 crore for rural local bodies in Assam and another Rs 444.38 crore to strengthen panchayats in bodies in Odisha as part of the 15th Finance Commission grants.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched initiatives such as SabhaSaar -- an AI-powered tool for recording and summarising Gram Sabha proceedings, SVAMITVA for digital land mapping and property rights, eGramSwaraj for integrated online planning, accounting and monitoring. Besides, Gram Manchitra has been rolled out for geo-spatial planning. These platforms not only improve transparency and efficiency but also empower citizens to participate more actively in local governance.

