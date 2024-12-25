Centre releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rajasthan and Odisha

New Delhi [India], December 25 : The Union Government, on Wednesday, announced the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Grants for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Rajasthan and Odisha for Financial Year 2024-2025, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj stated in a release.

For Rajasthan, 2nd installment of Untied Grants of the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 560.63 crore along with the withheld amount of 1st installment of Untied Grants for Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 53.4123 crore has been released.

These funds are for 10105 eligible Gram Panchayats, 315 eligible Block Panchayats and 20 eligible District Panchayats of the State, as per the ministry.

While for RLBs in Odisha, 2nd installment of Untied Grants of the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 370.20 crore along with the withheld amount of 1st installment of Untied Grants for Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 84.5086 crore has been released, the ministry stated.

These funds are for all eligible 6794 Gram Panchayats, 314 Block Panchayats and 30 District Panchayats of the State.

The Untied Grants will be utilized by the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/ Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) for location-specific felt needs, under the Twenty-Nine (29) Subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The Tied Grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and fecal sludge management in particular and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Government of India through Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommends release of Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Grants to States for Rural Local Bodies which are then released by Ministry of Finance.

The allocated Grants are recommended and released in 2 installments in a Financial Year.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants provided to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) / Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) play a crucial role in strengthening grassroots democracy. This financial support is improving rural local governance, enhancing accountability, and promoting self-reliance in villages.

