Centre seeks proposals under Rs 500 crore scheme to cut medical device imports

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Centre has invited proposals under two marginal investment sub-schemes to reduce India’s heavy dependence on imported medical devices and support clinical studies in the medtech sector, more than a year after the schemes were first announced.

India currently imports nearly 70 per cent of its medical device requirements. To address this gap, the Department of Pharmaceuticals launched a Rs 500 crore support package in November 2024 to strengthen domestic manufacturing and innovation in the medical device industry.

According to a recent notice, eligible applicants have been asked to submit their proposals by January 10, 2026.

Under the first sub-scheme, the government has earmarked Rs 180 crore to support 30 applicants through marginal investment assistance.

The aim is to encourage domestic production of key components and raw materials used in medical device manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

At present, Indian manufacturers depend heavily on imported raw materials and components, making supply chains vulnerable and costs higher.

To address this, the scheme offers a one-time capital subsidy ranging from 10 to 20 per cent of the project cost, capped at Rs 10 crore.

The support will be provided on a reimbursement basis. The scheme covers projects related to the production of key components, raw materials, accessories and finished medical and in-vitro devices that fall under the Global Tender Enquiry list.

This list includes advanced medical equipment that government bodies are allowed to procure through global tenders when such technology is not easily available in India.

The second sub-scheme focuses on supporting clinical studies for medical devices.

Called the Medical Device Clinical Studies Support Scheme, it has a total outlay of Rs 110 crore and is designed to help both established companies and start-ups generate clinical evidence for their products.

Under this scheme, manufacturers can receive financial support of up to Rs 2.5 crore for animal studies and up to Rs 5 crore for clinical investigations and post-market clinical follow-up studies on approved devices.

In addition, support of up to Rs 1 crore is available for clinical performance evaluation of new in-vitro diagnostic products.

