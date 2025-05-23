Centre to consider Bangalore Metro Phase-2 and 3A proposals after state approvals: Manohar Lal

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal on Friday informed that the revised cost estimate of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project will be examined for approval once the proposal is duly approved by the State Cabinet and received by the Central Government.

The Minister also reviewed the performance of various urban missions in Bengaluru today, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a statement.

On approval of Bangalore metro phase-3 A, at present, about 75 km of metro network is operational in Bangalore and about 145 km of metro network is under construction. Recently, just a few months back, Central Government sanctioned 45 km of the metro phase-3 network at the cost of Rs 15,600 crore.

The Government of Karnataka has submitted a proposal for Bangalore phase-3 A proposal of about 37 km at the estimated cost of about Rs 28,400 crore.

The cost estimate of phase 3 A network needs to be examined by an expert agency. Central Government has already given direction in this regard.

The project will be taken up for sanction by Central Government, once a reply is received from Government of Karnataka.

Union Minister further suggested tackling the issues of legacy waste as a priority. Union Minister emphasised the reuse of treated used water.

He stated that reuse of water is a need of the time for increased sustainability in urban areas for fresh water sources.

He has emphasised allowing higher FAR along mass transit corridors, which will help in reshaping cities, reducing road congestion and increasing use of public transport.

During the discussion on the fund requirements of the State, over and above the approved schemes of the Government of India, the Union Minister encouraged State to take up the reforms to claim the 50-year interest-free loan under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025-26'.

The Union Cabinet in 2021 has approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A (Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram) and Phase 2B (K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction) with a total length of 58.19 km. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 Crore.

Implementation of the project will provide the much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangalore.

