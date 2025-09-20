Centre unveils comprehensive logistics cost assessment to boost global competitiveness

New Delhi, Sep 20 For the first time, India will have a comprehensive and scientifically derived estimate of logistics costs, using a hybrid methodology that combines secondary data with nationwide surveys, the government said on Saturday.

The initiative follows the mandate of the National Logistics Policy (2022) to establish a uniform framework for measuring logistics costs and bench-marking them against global practices.

On the occasion of marking a decade of “Make in India", Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal launched a report on Assessment of Logistics Cost in India at an event here.

He highlighted that the government has undertaken multiple initiatives to make logistics more competitive and reduce the cost of doing business in India.

The minister noted that studies and reports prepared by the Industry and Commerce Departments are helping identify key issues in logistics costs.

Efforts such as mapping each Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) code to the respective line ministry streamline coordination and strengthen India’s position in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

He further emphasised that the creation of a logistics data bank, the implementation of integrated state and city logistics plans under the SMILE programme in collaboration with the ADB, and infrastructure projects spearheaded by NICDC and other agencies aim to assess available facilities, improve transport and connectivity, and reduce inefficiencies.

These measures, along with reforms such as GST implementation and rationalisation, are central to ongoing efforts to reduce logistics costs, enhance ease of doing business, and boost competitiveness.

Until now, logistics costs in India were often misrepresented, with commonly cited figures of 13–14 per cent of GDP derived from external studies or partial datasets.

This led to inconsistent estimates, causing confusion among policymakers and global stakeholders. As per the current assessment prepared by NCAER for DPIIT, logistics costs in India are estimated at about 7.97 per cent of total GDP.

The report provides a comprehensive framework by capturing logistics costs across different transport modes, product categories, and firm sizes.

