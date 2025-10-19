Centre urges farmers to prioritise organic farming

Bengaluru, Oct 19 Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged farmers to prioritise organic farming as the use of pesticides lowers soil fertility.

Addressing the inaugural event of the 3rd Agricultural Insect Biocontrol Expo and the 33rd Foundation Day celebration of the ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR) here, the minister further stated that ICAR-NBAIR is working in this direction to strengthen the farmers.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become one of the world's top five economic powers and is set to become the third-largest economic power.

The minister also said that more farmers should come forward to cultivate pulses along with crops like paddy. This will reduce the import of pulses. The Central Government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of farmers and is supporting every area of the agricultural sector, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, said, "The previous generations of our farmers had more knowledge about farmer-friendly insects. Work is being done to disseminate this knowledge to today's farmers as well.” Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greater emphasis is being given to organic farming. Farmers, researchers, and scientists are being sensitised about organic farming. Furthermore, farmers who adopt organic farming are being encouraged, the minister added.

“We can only consume quality produce when farmers grow healthy, medicine-free crops. Measures will be taken to expand the operations of ICAR-NBAIR,” she added.

Dr C.N. Manjunath, Member of Parliament for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, stated that human health depends on the quality of our crops and the fertility of the soil. “We need to use biological methods more often. Many diseases can be prevented by adopting organic methods. It is necessary to reduce the use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers,” he said.

