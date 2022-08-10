Centrum, AWR Lloyd join hands to offer Infra I-Banking Services

AWR Lloyd, a leading Indo-Pacific strategy consulting and corporate finance advisory firm, has announced its entry into India through a strategic partnership with Centrum Capital Limited, the Investment Banking arm of the diversified financial services organization, Centrum Group.

AWR Lloyd and Centrum will combine their expertise across the Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities, Clean-Tech, Logistics and Mobility sectors. The firms will work closely with private and public sector companies and financial institutions to offer scalable investment banking products, groundbreaking solutions and actionable insights for more sustainable development along with an extensive outreach to long-term investors, including Impact funds.

Alexander Wood, CEO and Co-founder of AWR Lloyd expressed his enthusiasm, "Free from the bureaucracy and conflicts of the mainstream consultancies and bulge-bracket banks, the Centrum-AWR Lloyd alliance will bring fresh and innovative perspectives to clients in India. Our firms share a fiercely independent and entrepreneurial spirit. Both have a reputation for breaking out of the box of conventional thinking. The new partnership will formulate bespoke solutions and implement transactions for clients in India designed to accelerate transformation to more sustainable business models, capital structures and asset portfolios. We very much look forward to working with Sandeep and the teams at Centrum."

Sandeep Upadhyay, Managing Director (Infrastructure Advisory) at Centrum Capital said, "We are excited to partner with the highly talented team at AWR Lloyd. I am certain that leveraging our synergistic expertise will bring even more innovative solutions for our clients. The Infrastructure sectors continues to present huge opportunities in the fund-raising and corporate advisory space, which combined with a focus on Sustainability Transformation will prove to be immensely value accretive in the long run."

AWR Lloyd is ranked by Vault as No.3 for 'Innovation' amongst consultancies in the Asia-Pacific region in 2022. Established in the year 2000, the firm has a 22-year track record in providing strategy, equity and project advisory services across the Indo-Pacific region from Southeast Asia to the Middle East, with strong UK and Australia connections.

Recent assignments include advising on the S USD 1.1 billion sale of Singapore-based solar energy group, Sunseap to Portuguese utility, EDPR, on behalf of long-term Asian energy client Banpu; resiliency consultancy to the US government in relation to the impact of COVID-19 across Southeast Asia; and capital-raising advisory for a US USD 5.5 billion infrastructure and railway project between Laos and Vietnam.

Centrum Capital's Infrastructure Advisory covers a wide range of sectors such as Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Electric Mobility, Logistics and Warehousing amongst others. Some of their recent deals include raising private equity and growth capital for rapidly growing firms such as Premier Energies and Jupiter International in the Energy and Clean Tech space, and raising funds for start-ups in the two wheeler and four wheeler categories pursuing greater sustainability.

AWR Lloyd is ranked as a top Strategy Consulting Firm for 'Innovation' and for 'Diversity' in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its inception 22 years ago, the firm has completed over 500 engagements for corporate and public sector clients across the Indo-Pacific region providing bespoke and customized services in Strategy Consulting, Project and M&A Advisory and Venture Development.

AWR Lloyd provides innovative 'Antifragile' strategy and implementation support to help make businesses more resilient to the growing impact of disruptive mega-trends such as climate change and COVID-19. To this end, the firm provides expert advice on measuring and improving ESG performance, develops cutting edge sustainable solutions for public and private sector finances and helps major industrial corporations implement energy transition, reduce negative impact and accelerate the world's shift to a more sustainable economic paradigm.

One of India's fastest-growing and diverse financial services groups, Centrum has been serving the financial and advisory needs of institutions and individuals for two and a half decades. Our Institutional services include Investment Banking and Broking to FIIs, Pension Funds, Indian Mutual Funds, Domestic Institutions etc.

We also provide Wealth Management Services to HNIs and Family Offices, Affordable Housing finance in tier 2 & 3 cities and Retail Broking services. Our Asset Management business has funds across Private Debt and Venture Capital. We have been providing MSME Loans and Micro finance for a few years. With these businesses now merged into Unity Small Finance Bank, our most recent venture, they are expected to scale up substantially. We are a PAN India Group with a strong leadership team of seasoned professionals with a successful track record, operating out of 140+ cities and with an international presence in Singapore.

