CEO Clubs India to hold 3-day annual flagship summit, Go Beyond Retreat 2024, in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 26: CEO Clubs India is set to host its highly anticipated 4th Annual flagship summit - Go Beyond Retreat, 2024. This exhilarating event, themed "Soar High," is scheduled to transpire from March 1st to 3rd at the luxurious ITC Maurya in New Delhi. With an exclusive gathering of 150+ elite CEOs from across India, this retreat guarantees an unparalleled and transformative experience.

In its fourth edition, the "Go Beyond Retreat, 2024" promises an even more dynamic and enriching experience, meticulously curated to address the ever-changing needs of today's visionary leaders. From captivating keynote sessions to interactive workshops and networking moments, participants will be immersed in the insights of industry luminaries who have reshaped their paths to success. and gain insights into navigating the challenges & opportunities that lie ahead.

National President of CEO Clubs India, Kishore Kothapalli, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, said, "The 'Go Beyond' Annual Retreat is an unyielding testament to our unwavering dedication to nurturing growth, fuelling innovation and driving excellence among our members. We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing together bright minds from across the country to explore new ideas, forge meaningful connections and shape the future".

Tarun Seth, Delhi President, a prominent member of CEO Clubs India, said, "In a rapidly evolving business landscape, it is essential for leaders to constantly push the boundaries of what is possible. The theme of 'Soar High' encapsulates the spirit of ambition, resilience, and determination that defines our community. I am confident that this year's retreat will inspire and empower attendees to reach new heights of success."

CEO Clubs India is an invitation-only, not-for-profit association of entrepreneurs, industrialists, and top executives dedicated to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. With chapters across the globe, CEO Clubs International has been a driving force in shaping the future of business leadership for over four decades. In India, CEO Clubs has established chapters in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad, providing members with access to a vibrant community of like-minded individuals committed to driving positive change. www.ceoclubsindia.org

