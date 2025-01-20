CEPT University Holds 19th Convocation, 644 Students Receive Degrees

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 20: CEPT University celebrated its 19th Annual Convocation on campus today. A total of 644 students received their degrees, including 398 postgraduates, 244 undergraduates, and two Doctor of Philosophy recipients. Dr. Ajay Shah, a distinguished academician serving as Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and Senior Research Fellow and Co-founder of XKDR Forum, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The graduating class comprised 205 students from the Faculty of Architecture, 105 from the Faculty of Design, 11 from the Faculty of Management, 168 from the Faculty of Planning, 155 from the Faculty of Technology. 45 meritorious students were awarded University Awards of Proficiency for their outstanding academic achievements.

Decked in the customary off-white and beige ensembles with colourful stoles, the student procession - led by Shri Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman; Prof. Barjor Mehta, President, and the Chief Guest Dr. Ajay Shah - entered the iconic Shrenikbhai Plaza where they were welcomed with enthusiastic cheers from families and guests.

As students filed into their seating areas, Prof Mehta, Shri Lalbhai and Dr Shah were joined on stage by Prof Tridip Suhrud, Provost; Ms Anita Hiranandani, Registrar; and the Deans of different faculties for the proceedings.

Prof. Barjor Mehta, President , CEPT University, warmly welcomed the gathering and congratulated the graduating batches. He highlighted the significance of this Convocation, particularly given the successful completion of the inaugural cohorts of the Master's in Housing Design and Master's in Architectural Tectonics programs. These programs, he emphasized, address crucial industry demands, from developing innovative housing solutions to integrating technical construction aspects with creative design. Extending his best wishes for their future endeavours, Prof. Mehta encouraged the graduates to maintain a strong connection with the University and assured them of the University's continued support.

Shri Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman of CEPT University, emphasized on Ahmedabad's unique potential to become a global hub of interdisciplinary learning and research. With a remarkable concentration of premier institutions within a 9 sq km radius, the city offers an unparalleled environment for fostering true collaboration. By breaking down disciplinary silos and encouraging students to explore diverse fields, educational institutions can empower students to address the complex challenges facing humanity. He stressed the need to foster a culture of collaboration among these institutions to effectively leverage their collective strengths to create a truly transformative learning experience.

Drawing upon the wisdom of Greek philosophy, Chief Guest Dr. Ajay Shah, encouraged students to contemplate the deeper meaning of their lives and their roles in contributing to the world, in his Convocation address. He emphasized that this is just the beginning of a long journey and that their values and aspirations will evolve over time. He urged them to engage in introspection, question their assumptions, and explore what truly matters to them. Dr. Shah emphasized the importance of finding purpose beyond personal ambition and seeking to contribute to something larger than themselves.

First Batch of Graduates in ' Urban Housing ' and ' Architecture Tectonics "

This Convocation also marks a significant milestone with the graduation of the first cohorts from two recently introduced programs. As many as 19 students earned their Master's Degree in Urban Housing, a unique program addressing the critical need for architect-led solutions in the burgeoning commercial housing sector, which constitutes 70% of the building industry.

Additionally, 19 students graduated with a Master's Degree in Architecture Tectonics. It is a rigorous studio-based program supported by a state-of-the-art workshop and it equips students with a deep understanding of materials and construction systems.

Following the larger Convocation ceremony, each Faculty at the University held their individual Convocation ceremony, where students were handed over their individual degrees by the Deans of each faculty. The Faculty Convocations were graced by distinguished personalities, including Himani Jain (Sr. Program Lead, CEEW), Manish Srivastava (Professor, New York University), Raj Rewal (Architect, Raj Rewal Associates), Biswas Gaurav (Founder & CEO, Trukker), and Dr. Susmita Mohanty (Co-Founder & Director General, Spaceport SARABHAI), who served as Chief Guests for the respective Faculties.

The Convocation ceremony ended on a high note as students proceeded to bid goodbyes to their friends, faculty members and staff members who came together to make this day special.

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more liveable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

