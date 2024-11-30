Ceratec Group and Chaitanya Developers Launch Tower 108 in Balewadi, Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Ceratec Group and Chaitanya developers announces the launch of the iconic Tower 108, a premium commercial project located in the bustling heart of Balewadi, Pune. This modern marvel, standing at an impressive 108 meters, redefines the city's skyline and is set to become a prime destination for businesses aiming to establish a strong foothold in Pune's growing commercial landscape.

Tower 108 stands as a beacon of innovation and success, offering state-of-the-art office and showroom spaces tailored for the needs of modern businesses. Strategically located on Balewadi Road, opposite Moze College, and within close proximity to the Pune-Bangalore Expressway and Balewadi Stadium, the tower provides excellent connectivity to key parts of the city, including Hinjewadi, Pune University, and Shivaji Nagar.

With more than 4 Lac square feet of premier commercial space, Tower 108 is designed to inspire productivity and collaboration among businesses. The tower features 26 floors of premium office spaces, housing over 450 office units. Showroom spaces range from 2,400 sq. ft. to 2,600 sq. ft., and there are 7 floors dedicated solely to parking, offering both valet and two-wheeler parking facilities. Additionally, its location offers excellent accessibility, with the upcoming metro station only 150 meters away, and the Mumbai-Bangalore Expressway just 400 meters from the site.

Sustainability is a core element of Tower 108's design. The building boasts energy-efficient infrastructure such as LED lighting, rainwater harvesting systems, Wi-Fi connectivity, and high-speed elevators. Security is paramount, with comprehensive CCTV surveillance, manned security, and controlled entry and exit points ensuring a safe environment for all tenants and visitors.

The 108 Tower caters to a range of business needs, with office spaces ranging from 550 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft., and lease assistance available for prospective buyers. For larger enterprises, a sprawling 13,000 square feet office space is available, alongside four expansive showroom spaces. Premium amenities such as a grand lobby, conference rooms, yoga room, and recreational areas spread across 17,500 sq. ft.—including a movie theater, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and indoor games facilities—provide a harmonious blend of work and leisure, offering a balanced work-life experience.

“The Tower 108 is more than just a building; it's a vision for the future of work and business. We've designed this space keeping modern professionals in mind, ensuring it's not only functional but also a place of inspiration and creativity,” said Anand Agarwal, Managing Director, Ceratec Group.

With over 25 years of expertise in Pune's real estate sector, Ceratec Group is celebrated for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Since its founding in 2000, the group has established itself as a leader in developing lifestyle spaces that cater to a variety of budgets. Through its extensive portfolio of residential complexes, commercial spaces, and mixed-use developments, Ceratec continues to deliver value-driven solutions for its customers.

Tower 108 is a testament to Ceratec's and Chaitanya Developers commitment to crafting spaces that meet the dynamic needs of a growing city like Pune.

