Cero Hero Announces Appointment of UN Climate Change Leader Ovais Sarmad to Advisory Board

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 30: Cero Hero, a leading platform dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses in the fight against climate change, proudly announces the addition of Ovais Sarmad, former Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to its advisory board. This strategic move highlights the company's commitment to advancing global and grassroots efforts towards a sustainable future.

Sarmad brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at the UNFCCC, where he played a crucial role in shaping international climate policy, including overseeing the implementation of the Paris Agreement guidelines and establishing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27. His extensive career also includes 27 years at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), where he served as Director of Cabinet and Chief of Staff to the Director General.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarmad to the Cero Hero team," said Saiteja Annareddy, CEO and Founder of Cero Hero. "His deep expertise in climate policy and international cooperation will be invaluable as we expand our platform and help more individuals and businesses take meaningful action against climate change."

Sarmad, a staunch advocate for urgent climate action, has consistently highlighted the "triple planetary crisis" of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. He emphasizes the critical need for both international agreements and individual contributions to address these challenges."Every fraction of a degree of global warming is resulting in loss of lives and livelihoods in many parts of the world. To address this issue, we must strengthen our resolve and commitment to accelerate climate action in all spheres of society, individually and collectively. We have the tools, technologies and global agreements - let's put those to work towards a transformative change for a sustainable future for all." said Sarmad.

One of the most exciting aspects of Sarmad joining Cero Hero is the bridge it creates between high-level international climate policy and grassroots action. Throughout his career, Sarmad has emphasized the importance of individual contributions to the fight against climate change. He believes that while international agreements and government policies are crucial, real change also depends on the actions of individuals and businesses.

Cero Hero's platform provides tools for individuals and businesses to track their carbon footprints, develop strategies for reduction, offset emissions, and maintain sustainable practices. Sarmad's involvement aims to bridge global policy and individual action, reinforcing the company's mission to drive impactful climate solutions.

Cero Hero: Empowering Climate Action at Every Level

Cero Hero offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to:

* Aware: Raise sustainable consciousness to individuals & businesses through Cero Hero e-courses.

* Track: Individuals & businesses can track their carbon footprint through Cero Hero impact calculator

* Strategize: Helps in developing customized strategies for reducing carbon footprints

* Offset: Helps to offset carbon through Cero Hero activities

* Sustain: Offer ongoing support for maintaining a net-zero lifestyle and sustainable business operations

About Cero Hero

Cero Hero is a platform dedicated to combating climate change by empowering individuals and businesses to track, reduce, and offset their carbon emissions. Through education, strategic planning, and support, Cero Hero aims to facilitate a global shift towards sustainable living and net-zero emissions.

Name: Cero Hero

Email: info@cerohero.com

City: Helsinki

Country: Finland

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor