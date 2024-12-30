CES 2025: AI-powered tech to dominate world's biggest electronics trade show

Seoul, Dec 30 South Korean companies are poised to showcase their advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies at CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT trade show, scheduled to open in Las Vegas next week.

Not only will major home appliance companies like Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. participate, but other prominent Korean firms, such as SK hynix Inc., SK Telecom Co. and Hyundai Mobis Co., will also unveil cutting-edge innovations.

AI is expected to dominate this year's CES, scheduled for January 7-10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center under the theme "Dive In,” reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest mobile phone and memory chipmaker, will present its AI-powered smart home concept, "AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI."

The company plans to introduce its latest home appliance lineup, including the new Bespoke refrigerator, washer and dryer, all integrated with its AI-driven SmartThings connectivity, enabling seamless integration and remote monitoring of its devices.

In addition, Samsung will preview its first air-to-water heat pump lineup for the North American market at CES 2025, aiming to expand its footprint in the growing U.S. heating, ventilation and air conditioning sector.

Currently available in Europe under the Eco Heating System (EHS) brand, these energy-efficient systems use ambient air heat for heating and hot water.

Affiliates of Samsung Electronics -- Samsung SDS Co. and Samsung Display Co. -- will have separate booths to showcase their innovations to potential global clients.

LG Electronics, which has been expanding its business portfolio to business-to-business segments, including automotive electronics and air solutions businesses, will also spotlight its latest AI-powered technologies.

The company will host an interactive space featuring its in-cabin sensing solutions, designed to detect driver behavior and the interior conditions of vehicles.

Visitors can experience a driving simulator that monitors not only their motions but also emotions, as well as heart rates, to provide alerts in case of emergencies.

Additionally, LG will display its AI-powered refrigerators and dishwashers, further demonstrating its commitment to smart home solutions.

SK Telecom and SK hynix will share a booth to present their efforts in AI data centres and chips. SK Telecom will feature a 6-meter LED pillar at the centre of its exhibit, highlighting four AI data centre solutions: energy, AI, operations and security.

The company will also showcase its AI assistant, aster, slated for launch in the North American market next year, and announce its service plans.

SK hynix, a leader in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) sector, will show off its 16-layer HBM3E chips, currently the most advanced HBM products available in the world.

Hyundai Mobis Co., an auto parts-making affiliate of South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, also plans to join the upcoming CES to showcase its cutting-edge technologies, including its holographic windshield display and human-centric interior lighting system.

