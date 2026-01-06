CES 2026: LG Electronics unveils new home robot CLOiD

Seoul, Jan 6 LG Electronics said on Tuesday it has unveiled a new robot, CLOiD, as an artificial intelligence (AI) home assistant ahead of CES 2026, as part of its vision for "AI in action."

At LG World Premiere, the company's annual pre-CES event in Las Vegas under the theme "Innovation in tune with you," CLOiD was first introduced as a home-specialised agent, designed to provide ambient care, and reduce both physical and mental labor, according to LG Electronics, reports Yonhap news agency.

The robot is equipped with two arms and five-fingered hands, enabling it to perform household chores, such as putting laundry into a washing machine or bringing a cup of water.

LG Electronics said CLOiD represents the company's commitment to customer-centric AI innovation and illustrates how AI can be realised in home appliances, moving beyond conversation to actively orchestrate devices, spaces and services.

"As a global leader in home appliances, our deep understanding of customer lifestyles is a powerful advantage," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lyu Jae-cheol said during the event held at Mandalay Bay, adding that LG is confident in "setting a new standard for future home life through a variety of solutions, including robots."

Lyu added that he expects customers' AI experiences will not remain in the home but "across various spaces, such as vehicles, workplaces and commercial areas, becoming an integral part of their lives."

During the event, LG Electronics also showcased a next-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV and its high-end Signature lineup.

LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV features a 9-millimeter panel, delivering a sleek, wallpaper-like design with enhanced radiant colour and wireless technologies.

The LG Signature refrigerator is powered by AI that understands conversational language and provides tailored recommendations, including recipes based on food items stored inside the refrigerator.

